Sculpture of Harriet Tubman coming to City Hall

On Tuesday, a 9-foot sculpture of Harriet Tubman will be unveiled outside Philadelphia’s City Hall, on its apron near North Broad Street. Seen running while guiding a small boy, presumably out of enslavement, the appearance of “Harriet Tubman – the Journey to Freedom” marks the start of a 10-week series of events throughout the city marking Tubman’s bicentennial.

“March of 2022 will be Harriet Tubman’s 200th birthday. We don’t know the exact date that she was born, only the month of March,” said Kelly Lee, Philadelphia’s Chief Cultural Officer. “So we’re going to have a birthday party. It’s going to be a way to celebrate this role model who means so much to so many people and represents so many things.”

“Journey to Freedom,” by Wesley Wofford of North Carolina, will not be a permanent part of Philadelphia streetscape. The traveling sculpture has been moving around the country since 2020. Last summer, for example, it was in Cape May for the grand opening of the new Harriet Tubman Museum. It will remain outside Philadelphia’s City Hall until March 31.