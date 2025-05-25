From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Sixty years ago today, a 23-year-old named Cassius Clay, later known as Muhammad Ali, stood over world heavyweight champion Sonny Liston, one of the most intimidating boxers ever and the one strongly favored to win, and shouted “Get up and fight, sucka!”

That moment on May 25, 1965, in Lewiston, Maine, has become one of the most iconic in all of sports.

It is now cast in bronze.

Philadelphia-based sculptor Zenos Frudakis crafted a 10-foot statue of Muhammad Ali at the behest of the city of Lewiston. The statue will be transported there this week and installed in time for a weekend celebration.

“He was a good-looking man. I wanted to show some of that, but also show something in his eyes,” said Frudakis while overseeing the final application of patina at the Laran Bronze Foundry in Chester, Pennsylvania.

“You can see that he’s coming to get you,” he said. “He was scared. The first time he fought Liston — he said it later — it was the only time in his life he was scared. He tried to overcome that.”

Frudakis did not faithfully recreate the pose Ali struck over the body of Liston that was immortalized by photographers. Instead he consulted hundreds of images of Ali in the ring to compose his own version of the young boxer looking threatening and victorious, as though daring his next challenge to stand up.