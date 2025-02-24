Sculpture garden in Hamilton, N.J. receives $3M gift

From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Grounds for Sculpture, a 42-acre sculpture garden in Hamilton, New Jersey, has received a transformative $3 million gift from the Betty Wold Johnson Foundation.

The gift will be added to GFS’ endowment, raising it to $37 million. Director Gary Garrido Schneider said that endowment will help stabilize finances, which can fluctuate due to changes in the weather.

“About 60% of our revenue historically has come from attendance. Being so reliant on foot traffic and being an outdoor venue, we’re very vulnerable: cold winter, hot summer,” he said. “If it’s an unseasonably warm November or December, we also get the upside of that, but endowment gifts like this help even out those ups and downs.”

Grounds for Sculpture was founded in 1992 by the late artist Seward Johnson, known for making life-size sculptures of people doing common things, such as sitting on a bench reading a newspaper or, as was in front of Philadelphia’s Prince Theater on Chestnut Street for many years, a man holding an umbrella while hailing a cab.