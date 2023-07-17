Jennifer Turnbull and Liza Goodell believe artmaking is a birthright, and can be used to build unity in marginalized communities. They also believe art can serve as a form of protest.

Turnbull and Goodell are co-directors of Spiral Q, a nationally recognized creative movement that centers the working class, people of color, immigrants, LGBTQIA folks, and others fighting for justice and equality. For over 25 years, Spiral Q has been dedicated to artivism — a portmanteau for “art” and “activism.” Now, for the first time, their unique creations are on display in a fine art museum.

“Spiral Q: The Parade” features the organization’s puppets and other artwork at Grounds For Sculpture, a 42-acre sculpture park just outside Trenton, N.J. Some of the exhibit’s signature pieces take stances on social issues such as calls to defund immigration enforcement agencies and support transgender rights.

Grounds For Sculpture may not seem like a conventional space for a Spiral Q exhibit.

“We work with neighbors, we work with activists, and we work with youth facilitating neighborhood projects to lift up the issues that are important,” Turnbull said.

Spiral Q hosts art events and workshops in accessible spaces where communities come together to create puppets.The organization leads parades and protests on city streets using art created by people advocating for change.