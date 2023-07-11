A new walking and biking trail, known as the LINK Trail, will connect 17 communities in Camden County, officials announced on Monday.

Spanning from the Camden Waterfront to the Pinelands National Reserve in Winslow Township, the expansive trail will cost more than $30 million to complete.

A $19 million grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Rebuilding Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity, or RASE, program funding will help complete a portion of the trail that will run through Camden and Pennsauken. That part of the trail is set to begin construction later this fall, officials said.

“From an economic standpoint, we want residents of the city to want to stay here,” said Justin Dennis, Camden program director for the Trust For Public Land. “That’s the goal of all of this work — to ensure that this place is supportive of their long term health and well being. It’s about parks, it’s about trails, and the sort of secondary benefits of those things; the mental health, the community cohesion, physical health, and just having a place that you can call your own.”