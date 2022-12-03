Camden waterfront to become more accessible with new trails and recreational boating

New projects to expand access to Camden’s waterfront and increase outdoor recreation will include hiking and biking paths, canoe and kayak docks, and even a floating classroom.

The New Jersey Conservation Foundation and Camden County announced this week that a $3.2 million anonymous donation will help them to acquire and preserve four waterfront parcels of land along the Delaware and Cooper rivers.

“Camden has long experienced a lot of environmental injustices, and we’re trying to really turn that around and really help people to feel good about what’s right there in their community,” said Stephanie Kreiser of the New Jersey Conservation Foundation.

Industrial development has restricted waterfront access in Camden for decades. Efforts to reclaim that land with the creation of riverside parks include Gateway Park, Cramer Hill Park, which replaced the former Harrison Ave. landfill, and Wiggins Waterfront Park and Marina.