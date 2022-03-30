From Princeton to Cape May, what do you wonder about South Jersey, its people, and its culture that you want WHYY to investigate? Let us know here.

Plastic items continue to make up a vast majority of trash collected across 70 New Jersey beach sites, according to a new report.

The annual Beach Sweeps Report from Clean Ocean Action documented that 82.3% of items collected by volunteers were made of foam or plastic. Among the items making the “dirty dozen” for 2021 were plastic caps and lids, straws, beverage bottles, bags, as well as “plastic pieces;” a classification to describe unidentifiable smaller plastic items.

“It’s no longer recognizable as a bottle cap or a cigar tip or a food and candy wrapper,” said Alison Jones, watershed program manager for Clean Ocean Action. “It’s sort of just shards of plastic that are left behind.”