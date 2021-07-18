Medical waste at some N.J. beaches. What’s weather got to do with it?

This story originally appeared on NJ Spotlight.

The state is once again in the midst of an oppressive wave of heat, making a trip to the Shore extra inviting. But at some beaches in Monmouth and Ocean counties this week swimmers had to be waved off after medical waste washed ashore.

Home-use diabetic-type syringes washed up at Long Branch and Monmouth Beach on Sunday, according to the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection. Officials closed beaches in those areas for the day and reopened the next morning.

More debris was spotted in Brick, Mantoloking, Point Pleasant Beach and Toms River on Wednesday. Beaches in those areas also were closed before being reopened on Thursday. Is weather contributing to the arrival of the medical waste?