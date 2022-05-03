After COVID, key hospitals get funding for next emergencies

At the height of the COVID-19 pandemic’s first wave, New Jersey’s three state-designated Level 1 trauma centers played a critical role, tracking and redistributing everything from masks to support staff to lifesaving ventilators. They coordinated supplies and information-sharing among regional hospitals that usually compete for patients and kept state officials informed as the virus spread from north to south.

“In a capitalist society we’re competitors, but when we’re in the middle of a crisis, we’re not,” said Mary Maples, interim president and CEO of Newark’s University Hospital, the Level 1 trauma center for the north, which cared for hundreds of COVID-19 patients at the peak. The way these facilities worked with acute-care facilities in their region “was a wonderful demonstration of the unity that we can show,” she added.

State lawmakers were also pleased with the role played by University Hospital and its counterparts in central and South Jersey, Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick, and Cooper University Hospital in Camden. They added $450 million in federal COVID-19 relief funding to last year’s state budget to help ensure these sites are even better prepared for the next public health crisis. Now they want another $100 million for other hospital facilities.

Making plans

The news came as a happy surprise to hospital leaders. While no money has been spent yet, trauma center leaders have submitted plans to the state Department of Health for funding approval, according to budget documents filed as part of lawmakers’ review of Gov. Phil Murphy’s $49.9 billion spending proposal for the coming fiscal year, which starts in July. Each hospital has until the end of 2026 to spend their $150 million share.

At University, Maples said the investment will align with the hospital’s larger plan to rebuild some or all of the 500-bed, 43-year-old facility, a project that could cost $1 billion. “You can do the best with what you have at the time, but in an expanded and more modernly built facility we would have resources where more of our rooms could be flexible,” she said, singling out a new air-circulation system designed to reduce infection as one need. “I’m not talking about zippers and plastic sheeting, I’m talking about an actual system and you flip a switch.”