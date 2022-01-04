N.J. hospitals planning for staff shortages as COVID-19 surges

Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the coronavirus and vaccines?

With coronavirus cases continuing to surge, New Jersey officials are taking steps to ensure hospitals are still adequately staffed.

Right now, the situation at many hospitals is “to use a technical term: bad,” said Gov. Phil Murphy during his regular COVID-19 briefing Monday afternoon.

“It’s bad in both hospitals and long-term care,” he said. “There’s just no other way around it.”

Officials are expecting that at least 30% of hospital workers may be out sick at any given time.