What did 2021 teach us about COVID-19?

Taking precautions, and tweaking them

When it comes to city and state requirements to prevent the spread of COVID-19, things change — and sometimes, change back. For example, Philadelphia reimposed its indoor mask requirement earlier this year, and effective Jan. 3 will require proof of vaccinations at restaurants and other places where indoor dining takes place.

The advice changes as the data evolves, said Dr. Tony Reed, executive vice president and chief medical officer at Temple University Health System.

“We’ve learned that social distancing, masking, hand-washing — all of those basic preventive measures — can reduce spread,” Reed said. “And every time we’ve had a peak, some municipalities, some regulatory or governing body has said, ‘Hey, we’re going back to the basics. Everybody put on a mask. Everybody social distance,’ things get closed down, and you see the decline in the number of transmitted cases. And so we’ve learned how that happens and how that works. And it’s really watching public health unfold.”

When people talk, sneeze, cough, and breathe, droplets are released from their mouths, Reed explained. A strong cough can propel saliva and the virus up to six feet, and sometimes more, he said.

“And so we’ve learned that if you stay in close proximity to someone and you’re looking at each other directly, you’re spreading the virus that way. I hate to say it this way, but effectively you’re spitting on each other when you’re talking to each other, standing face-to-face,” Reed said. “And so we’ve learned that masks stop that, in part because it stops the propelling of the virus.”

Last winter, there was almost no flu and cold season, which health experts attribute to the precautions that were taken to prevent COVID-19.

“That’s tremendous. When you go back to the origins of medicine and the origins of nursing in the Middle Ages into the sixteen, seventeen, eighteen hundreds, these are things where that discovery back then is what caused people to theorize that this is how viruses spread — and we just watched it play out in 21st-century medicine of how we can use public health measures to control viral spread.”

The vaccines and rapid testing have been game changers, also helping people prepare to prevent the spread of the virus when they gather with family and friends for the holidays.

New treatments

Since the beginning of the pandemic, researchers have made tremendous progress on the available treatments for COVID-19. Monoclonal antibodies have been successful in preventing severe illness, and on Dec. 22 the Food and Drug Administration authorized the first pill against COVID-19, a Pfizer drug that Americans will be able to take at home to head off the worst effects of the virus. An antiviral pill from Merck received authorization Thursday for some higher-risk patients.

“Two years ago, there was nothing for this virus. And then in that first year, they developed vaccines. They developed other drugs. They tested drugs to see what would work and wouldn’t work. Monoclonal antibodies came into being, and so now you could do an outpatient infusion or an inpatient infusion. Then they came up with an injectable version and now they have pills,” Reed said.

“Now we know more about how to prevent it. If you’ve been exposed, if you still have a low viral count and are not symptomatic, in either a pill or an injection you can help reduce the possibility that you’re going to get symptoms and that you’re going to get sick. And that’s all happened in, frankly, 22 months, but a lot of it has been in the last 12 months.”