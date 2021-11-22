What COVID-19 precautions can I take over the holidays?

This is one of a series of articles in which reporters from WHYY’s Health Desk Help Desk answer questions about vaccines and COVID-19 submitted by you, our audience.

Thursday will be our second pandemic Thanksgiving. We’ve learned many lessons about COVID-19, and the vaccines have helped with our comfort level about getting together. But that doesn’t mean there aren’t still precautions that can be taken as we gather for this holiday, through the start of Hanukkah at sundown on Nov. 28, and on until New Year’s.

“I think everybody was hoping this time last year that today, a year from that point, we’d be able to say, ‘There’s very little worry, very little concern.’ But that is not the case,” said Dr. Richard Wender, professor and chair of the Department of Family and Community Medicine at the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania.

“I always tell people, ‘Listen, when you’re dealing with something like a global pandemic, you just gotta take life day-by-day and not act as if the ending has already arrived, because it hasn’t, and in many parts of the country, COVID rates are quite high right now.”

WHYY’s Health Desk Help Desk reached out to local physicians for some holiday advice. Here are some safety measures you can consider when planning your gathering.

What tools do we have now we didn’t have last year?

Vaccines, of course, and there’s also greater access to different types of coronavirus testing, including rapid home tests.

“The complicating news is that having more tools sometimes makes your decision-making a little more difficult. And then I think the third factor, which can make it a little bit more difficult, is that not everybody is vaccinated, not everybody has the same worry about COVID. Some people are very worried and very cautious, and others are not worried at all. And sometimes those different ends of the spectrum exist in the same family or in the same social circles. So that can be complicated,” Wender said.

“We shouldn’t lose sight of the fact, though, that we have a lot more tools to have a safe gathering now than we did last year, and everyone should try to take advantage of that,” he added. “The most important protection unquestionably is vaccination, and the evidence is incontrovertible. Not only is there a lower risk of serious COVID and death from COVID, there is a dramatically lower chance of even being infected with COVID in the first place.”

Dr. Lori Handy, medical director of infection prevention and control and attending physician in the division of infectious diseases at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, said she’s very hopeful this year will be much more joyful because of vaccines.

She said getting vaccinated is the best tool for protection over the holidays, emphasizing that they are most effective two weeks after your second mRNA dose (or after the single-dose Johnson & Johnson).

“Those who are fully vaccinated can spend time with their families and really feel very well-protected,” Handy said. “We also have great masks available for everybody. So if you’re going to a crowded public space, even vaccinated people should keep masks on if you’re in a community with substantial to high transmission. And I think between vaccines, mask use, and excellent hand hygiene, people can spend a lot more time with other folks than they did last year.”

What should I do in the weeks before a holiday gathering?

If you want to get either of the mRNA vaccines, Moderna or Pfizer, you need to get your first dose right away. It’s already too late to be fully vaccinated by Thanksgiving if you haven’t received your first shot. The second dose of Pfizer comes three weeks after the first, and the second dose of Moderna is four weeks after the first. A person is not fully protected until two weeks after the second dose, though one dose is better than no doses.

If you’re eligible for the booster, get it now, Wender said.

“We have really strong evidence that beyond six months, the protection from the vaccines does start to wane. That’s probably contributing to some of the high cases we’re seeing in parts of the country right now. So go out and get your booster dose right away if you fall into one of those groups,” he said.

Everybody should also get tested for COVID-19 three to five days ahead of the event, Wender said. After getting tested, you should isolate before the gathering because you could catch COVID-19 while waiting for the test results.

“Frankly, I would begin a period of caution for 10 days prior to a gathering, particularly if you’re going to be traveling and getting folks together,” Wender said.

“That’s not the time to be going out to a big gathering, a party or an indoor restaurant, a crowded bar. Your goal is to have a really safe, and warm and wonderful Thanksgiving with the people you’re closest to. So take the small sacrifice of living a more protected, guarded life for the 10 days leading up to that, which gives you, frankly, your best chance of keeping everybody safe. And if you can throw in that added level of protection by getting a negative test three to five days before, even better.”

Don’t host or attend an event if you’re feeling sick or have recently been exposed to COVID-19, added Handy. Before attending a gathering, pay attention to how you’re feeling, she said.

“Do I have a sore throat, stuffy nose, cough, loss of taste or smell, signs of COVID-19? Have I had the chance to be exposed to someone with COVID-19 and maybe not know it? Was I in a very crowded concert last week that maybe I could have had an exposure? Or what did I do where I should be more cautious? Have I had a need for a test in the past one or two days where maybe I don’t have the results yet?” Handy said.

“It feels very uncomfortable to gather with that family and the next day, call them and say, ‘I had gotten a test earlier yesterday just as a precaution, and it turns out it’s positive.’ It’s just not a situation you want to be in. So think about those questions, and if at all you’re concerned about your own answers, don’t go to that gathering.”

Who should I invite to the party?

It’s time to have tough conversations with family and friends about whether they’ve been vaccinated, Wender said.

“Those may be some difficult conversations, but they’re really important. And I think the way to go about them is just approach them non-judgmentally, keep the anger and frustration out of it. Just have the discussion and then plan together about how you’re going to keep everybody safe,” he said.

“I think it’s possible to have everyone agree that the goal is to keep the most vulnerable or the most worried family member or friend safe, that’s the standard that you’re going to stick to, whether you’ve been vaccinated or not, I think that’s a good way to go about it.”

Handy said it’s advisable to communicate with guests about what the social behavior will be at the event.

“How are you going to do things like hug and shake hands? Are you going to sit on the couch right next to each other? Where are you going to try and stay outdoors and maintain your space? And just communicate it so that people can make the decision if it’s right for them to attend or not and they’re not surprised,” she said.