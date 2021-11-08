Why people with mood disorders are now eligible for COVID vaccine boosters

Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the coronavirus and vaccines?

This is one of a series of articles in which reporters from WHYY’s Health Desk Help Desk answer questions about vaccines and COVID-19 submitted by you, our audience.

Millions of people in the United States with mental health conditions are newly eligible for COVID-19 vaccine booster shots.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has added mood disorders to its list of health conditions that put people at risk for severe illness from the coronavirus — a list that already included diabetes, chronic lung disease, and heart issues, among other conditions, as well as behavioral health conditions such as substance use disorders.

Mental health professionals and advocates urged the CDC to expand the list.

“These are every bit as much a biological disorder as anything we think of as a typical biological disorder. These are not disorders of choice. They are clearly driven by a genetic predisposition. They’re clearly driven by biological and neurochemical functioning in the brain and the body,” said Dr. Frank A. Ghinassi, president and CEO of Rutgers University Behavioral Health Care.

“Just like other physical disorders — COPD, or kidney disorder, or coronary artery disease that might make you more vulnerable to COVID — the same biologically driven mental health disorders deserve the same precautionary measures,” Ghinassi said. “And just like their colleagues who might have a kidney disease who’s at greater risk, major depression, another biological disorder, puts them at risk as well. They both have the right — and I hope the urgency — to use the precaution.”

According to the National Institute of Mental Health, about 19.4 million adults in the country, or 7.8% of the population, had at least one major depressive episode in 2019. Research published in the journal Lancet shows that the pandemic contributed to 53 million new cases of depression worldwide in 2020 — that’s a 28% increase from the previous year.

“The stress and frustration and the loss associated with the pandemic is going to cause people to have the almost expected anxiety and depression. Then there are many more people with these environmentally triggered problems with depression and anxiety,” said Dr. Francis Mondimore, an associate professor in the Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine who specializes in mood disorders.

“We also know that people who recover from COVID appear to have a higher risk of developing new onset problems with anxiety and depression. Anxiety and depression associated with what people are calling long COVID, that has also been demonstrated in epidemiological studies.”