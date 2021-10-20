Since the COVID-19 vaccines have rolled out, there’s been a lot of talk about the production of antibodies and how it correlates to the effectiveness of the shot — as well as how it protects people who had actual coronavirus infections.

Though antibody responses are important to prevent viruses from invading the body, memory B and T cells play a significant role when fighting infection, according to researchers at the University of Pennsylvania. They followed people fully vaccinated with mRNA vaccines (Pfizer or Moderna) — some of whom never had COVID-19 and others who had previously had the virus — to measure their immune responses.

As expected, antibodies waned over time, but memory B and T cells persisted for at least six months, which might suggest steady and durable protection from severe disease and hospitalization as a result of the virus, according to the Penn Medicine study published in Science.

Waning immunity has been a hot topic in recent months as breakthrough COVID infections, though rare, have been reported, and as boosters have been recommended for certain groups of people whose immune responses become less robust over time.

“One of the things that we’re hoping for is to shine a spotlight on things beyond antibody … we want to make sure that we’re not forgetting that there are other components of the immune system that work in concert with antibodies, and it will be important to measure those in different populations and to incorporate them in how we’re thinking about the need for boosters, the need for vaccines in different populations, and how we go forward in thinking about other kinds of vaccines, even after SARS-CoV-2,” said Dr. John Wherry, director of the Penn Institute of Immunology, who helped lead the study.

“We want to try to make sure that we and others can perform these kinds of assays over a longer time frame — a year or two years — to understand this durability, and how that might be important in understanding the transition from SARS-CoV-2 as a pandemic virus to something that we likely will be living with for a long time; SARS-CoV-2 as an endemic or a seasonal virus.”

Antibodies are proteins made by the immune system that circulate in the blood, nasal passages, lungs and areas of entry for viruses, and they act as a shield to prevent viruses from invading the body. Though they are an important component of infection prevention, antibodies usually decline over time, and sometimes they don’t work as well when viruses change or mutate.

The effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccine often is correlated with the production of antibodies. But there are other parts of the immune system that can help fight the virus.

The vaccine can also boost memory B cells, which are cells that can make antibodies. They circulate in the blood and are ready to help people fight infections. If a person does get infected, or receives a booster vaccine, those memory B cells quickly become activated, and within a couple days they make a new set of high-quality antibodies to help eliminate the virus and prevent it from spreading around the body.

The immune system also generates memory T cells that detect and tackle viruses once inside the body.

Memory B cells and memory T cells can’t function like a shield the way antibodies do. But once a virus invades the body, these cells prevent the virus from spreading and from getting deep in the lungs, which could cause pneumonia and severe respiratory symptoms.

“The immune system divides and conquers the things that are important for giving us optimal protection,” Wherry said.

“We often think about antibodies as being what protects us, and even talk about antibodies as the correlate of protection … But that correlate doesn’t mean that other parts of the immune system aren’t also important in limiting infection. When you have high levels of antibodies, you tend to also have good memory B cells and good T-cells. So all parts of the immune system can play a really important role in coordinating that optimal protection,” he said.