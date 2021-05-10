I’ve already had COVID-19. Do I need one vaccine shot or two?

This is one of a series of articles in which reporters from WHYY’s Health Desk Help Desk answer questions about vaccines and COVID-19 submitted by you, our audience.

Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, public health experts, scientists, and the rest of us have wanted to know whether contracting the coronavirus once protects people from getting infected by it again.

A year in, scientists are closer to a more definitive answer. As vaccines roll out, emerging data could also provide answers about whether vaccines are necessary for people who have recovered from COVID-19.

The University of Pennsylvania’s Penn Institute of Immunology has been studying immune responses to the vaccines among people previously infected with the virus and comparing them to those of people who have never contracted it.

Those who previously had COVID-19 had a strong immune response after just one dose of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines, the researchers found. Those who have never had the virus were less protected, however.

Though the researchers are not making any clinical or policy recommendations, they believe their findings will help scientists understand more about the virus, the vaccines, and how people respond to them.

Do I need only one dose of the vaccine if I’ve had COVID?

The COVID-19 vaccines induce very potent immune responses and antibodies, the researchers found, as well as inducing B and T cells that are important for protection from viruses.

Immune responses to vaccines and infections result in the production of antibodies that provide rapid immunity, as well as the creation of memory B cells that help with long-term immunity. Penn researchers looked at how memory B cell responses differed after vaccination in those who previously had COVID and those who had not.

For people who’d already had mild or asymptomatic COVID-19, one dose of vaccine was enough to induce a maximal immune response, based on both strong antibody and memory B cell responses. That’s likely because their previous infection by the virus caused an immune response. Adding a second dose did not offer much more protection for the people in the Penn study.

“What we know from the literature is that people with mild or asymptomatic infection often have lower levels of antibody than those who had severe infection. So it looks like in this group of individuals that had mild infection, that one dose of vaccination really does boost the immune response, especially boosting their neutralizing antibodies to variant viruses,” said John Wherry, director of the Penn Institute of Immunology.