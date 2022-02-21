How can we tweak the vaccines?

Wherry said it’s important to know that there are two types of protection. Protection from severe disease, hospitalization, and death is the ultimate goal of any vaccine, he said. Protection from infection is much more difficult to achieve, and is somewhat less important in terms of overall public health, he said.

“What we really need to do is protect people from ending up in the hospital and dying. We need to protect our health care system from having so many COVID patients in the hospital that we can’t provide other kinds of care. And we need to get to the point where when there are infections in the community, we’re not putting other people at risk so we can keep our schools and businesses open,” Wherry said.

What waning immunity from the vaccines means for each of us will depend on whether new variants arise and how serious they are, as well as our individual risk factors, said Martin Blaser, director of the Center for Advanced Biotechnology and Medicine at Rutgers University. Going forward, older people or those with certain health conditions might have to be more wary, he said.

“They may wear a mask more often. They may avoid gatherings more often. They may want to get vaccinated as often as is necessary,” Blaser said.

What could this study mean for future variants?

The virus can always change, Wherry said, so scientists need to be prepared for future variants. But he said it’s promising that a third shot still performs reasonably well against both delta and omicron. Though it’s possible that antibodies will fade over time, T-cells — another part of the immune system — are much less affected and can still be resilient to variants, Wherry added.

There are many directions the pandemic could go, Blaser said: There could be a period when new variants don’t circulate much at all; a new variant could arise resembling omicron; a new variant could resemble the original strain; or a new variant could arise that resemble neither.

Will I need a fourth shot?

About 91 million people in the United States have received boosters, and close to 8 million got them at least four months ago.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, chief medical adviser to President Joe Biden and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said that decisions around boosters will be based on factors such as whether hospitalizations among boosted people increases. It’s possible people might need another shot, but it might also depend on a person’s age or underlying health condition, he said.

Wherry said there’s a possibility that you may need another booster in the future. How often you’ll need one is another question.

“I think it’s important to state that we need to be prepared to react to any big changes or surprises that this virus throws at us. Saying that we’ll never need another booster is kind of irresponsible, and we need to be more humble about that,” Wherry said. “If in May we see an omicron-like virus show up somewhere in the world, we have to reevaluate everything and be ready to do that both scientifically and also societally.”

“But I think most of the science says that boosting every four months is a) not immunologically all that valuable, and b) just not sustainable,” he said.

Some people, such as those who are immunocompromised, might need boosters more frequently, Wherry said. But for the general public, he said, boosters every four months are unlikely.