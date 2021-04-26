“What complicates all of this is the idea that there may be variants that emerge over time — we would call these vaccine escape variants, when your immunity that you have may not confer complete or a sufficient amount of immunity,” he said. “But then we also don’t know exactly how long immunity lasts. And immunity may last for a different period of time for different people, based on whether they received a vaccination or whether they got sick and got immunity that way. So there’s just so many different balls up in the air right now.”

Will COVID-19 disappear?

Unlike diseases such as polio and smallpox, which have been eradicated in the U.S. through vaccines, COVID-19 won’t be eliminated completely — it’s already too widespread and too transmissible. But it’s slowly becoming more manageable with increased testing, improved treatment, and a rise in vaccinations.

“The consensus in the scientific community seems to be that this virus will go endemic. In other words, it’ll be kind of a seasonally circulating virus that will live alongside the other coronaviruses,” Goldstein said.

In the future, people might treat COVID-19 like the flu, he said. Scientists have suggested that “booster shots” of the COVID vaccine might be necessary, and the CEO of Pfizer recently announced it’s likely people will need that booster within a year of full vaccination.

“There’s no light switch that’s turned on and off to say, pandemic or no pandemic. Essentially, what we’re seeing is the evolution of a virus … that’s happened for essentially the entirety of however long viruses have been around for,” Goldstein said.

What will reopening society look like? And what will be safe?

Chapman said that, in general, risk assessments are personal. People are often more influenced by anecdotes than by big datasets, and by their personal life experiences than by global statistics.

She said it’s fair to estimate that people might evaluate which activities are safe by following what their friends are doing.

“We tend to do the same thing as the people close to us on our network. And part of that is not one person influencing the other. It’s just people who have similar views already tend to congregate together, the birds of a feather flocking together phenomenon,” Chapman said.

“But there is also evidence of the propagation phenomenon, where one person’s beliefs or behavior will influence the beliefs and behavior of other people that are close to them in the social network.”

Tess Wilkinson-Ryan studies the psychology of legal decision-making and is a professor of law and psychology at the University of Pennsylvania. She believes people will continue to be cautious until the majority of the country is vaccinated. While being vaccinated can prevent serious illness, it is not foolproof, however.

“I think that, especially after a year of taking COVID extraordinarily seriously, it’s hard to think of even a small risk of COVID as being no big deal,” Wilkinson-Ryan said.

“I also think we have all developed a bunch of habits where some of the things we do are both because we’re being cautious about COVID itself, but are also elaborate ways of signaling to others that we want to be respectful of their space, respectful of their own sort of hygiene practices and boundaries,” she said. “I think as long as we’re in this middle-ground stage where some people are vaccinated and some people are not, we’ll probably continue to see the sort of social function of some of these hygiene practices remain.”

She said it’s OK for people to still have anxieties about getting back to normal, and that they should not question if their fears are valid.

“I don’t know that most people have even processed how extraordinary this year was, how extraordinary the demand placed on individuals has been. And so it seems to me that everybody should get this enormous grace period for trying to figure out what’s OK with them,” Wilkinson-Ryan said.

“People may have found that other priorities and sensibilities may have shifted. Some people may have had an epiphany about what they want the structure of their social and personal life to look like,” she added. “I think it’s really tempting to think that this is going to be like a light switch and we’re going to turn it off and go back to normal. But I’m not sure people have exactly reckoned how destabilizing this experience has been.”

Wilkinson-Ryan said it should not be socially acceptable for those who are ready to “get back to normal” to force risk-tolerating behaviors on those who are cautious.

People should expect that there will be some social awkwardness after the pandemic, Chapman of Carnegie Mellon said, because people have had fewer in-person interactions for more than a year.

“My guess is that it is going to affect at least some of us, that we’ve lost certain social skills about eye contact and staying the right distance away from each other — not for pandemic reasons, but so that you’re close enough to be friendly, but not so close that you’re sort of in the person’s personal space — all of those bodily aspects of the interactions we haven’t had practice with,” Chapman said.

“And those things come more naturally for some people than others. I would predict that as we get back into in-person interactions, more routine, that there’s going to be more awkwardness or socially inappropriate behavior until we sort of relearn all of that.”

In the past, Americans were quick to give friends, acquaintances, and loved ones a hug upon seeing them. After the pandemic, society will have to learn to ask if that’s OK, Chapman said.

As for Snyder, he’s giving it time until he feels normal again.

“I think it’s [just] untangling the learned behaviors and trauma of the last year … in my body and the way my body reacts to other people,” he said. “It’s nice to be walking around and not [be] just, like, constantly hyper-vigilant. That is — that was — exhausting.”