Philly to require proof of COVID-19 vaccination for indoor dining in 2022

Philadelphia officialls announced Monday that proof of a COVID-19 vaccine will be required to eat inside dining establishments starting Jan. 3. (EJ Hersom/Defense.gov)

Starting next year, restaurants in Philadelphia will require patrons to show proof that they are fully vaccinated if they want to dine indoors, city officials announced on Monday.

Restaurant employees will also have to show that they are vaccinated.

The mandate will start Jan. 3, 2022. For the first two weeks, restaurants can accept a negative COVID-19 test in lieu of proof of full vaccination, as long as that negative test is from the past 24 hours. 

 

After that, only proof of vaccination will get patrons inside. That means customers must have one shot of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine or both shots of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine. 

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

