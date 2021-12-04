First case of COVID-19’s omicron variant is reported in Philadelphia

Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the coronavirus and vaccines?

A 30-year-old Philadelphia man has tested positive for the COVID-19 omicron variant, the city’s Health Department announced Friday afternoon.

Omicron, which could be more contagious than other coronavirus variants, already had been reported in other states — California, Colorado, Hawaii, Minnesota, and New York. So far, everyone involved has experienced mild symptoms.

Health experts don’t know yet the degree to which omicron could evade available vaccinations. Drug companies already are racing to create a new vaccine that will target it.