A national association representing U.S. public health agencies says they are prepared for the new strain of coronavirus called omicron, which could spread more easily than other variants. As of midday Thursday, there were two cases of omicron confirmed in the United States, one in California and one in Minnesota. Both patients reportedly had been vaccinated against COVID-19 and presented with mild symptoms.

More research is needed before scientists know exactly how contagious omicron is and if it evades the currently available vaccines, health experts say.

“The question now, scientifically, is whether or to what extent omicron will become a threat,” Dr. Nirav Shah, president of the nonprofit Association of State and Territorial Health Officials, said on a national press call Thursday. “There will be, as we’ve seen throughout the pandemic, a scientific process that unfolds before our eyes once again, and until all of those data are in, the view of state health departments and state health officials is that caution is warranted.”

“Indeed,” Shah said, “our advice to the public today is the same as it was yesterday: Get vaccinated, get boosted, wear a mask …”

Philadelphia Health Commissioner Dr. Cheryl Bettigole had much the same message, saying Wednesday that omicron will inevitably arrive in the city soon and asking residents to prepare by wearing masks indoors and getting the COVID-19 vaccine or booster.

Officials in Delaware, like their counterparts in other states, are examining specimens and preparing for omicron to find its way there.

“We have the public health tools in our toolbox to continue to fight this virus. Vaccines remain the most critical tool to protect us against severe disease. Delawareans who are 5 years and older who have not received the vaccine should do so as soon as possible. This is especially important for our youngest eligible Delawareans, as they currently have the highest COVID-19 case rates,” a spokesperson for the state Division of Public Health said in an email statement.