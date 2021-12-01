Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the coronavirus and vaccines?

Philadelphia health officials urge caution as concern rises over the new omicron variant of the coronavirus.

There have been no identified cases of the variant in the United States yet, though public health officials and researchers said it is likely to arrive here eventually and are monitoring samples from COVID-19 positive patients for it.

Officials still are concerned because there is some evidence omicron could be more transmissible than the delta variant. According to the World Health Organization, omicron causes more reinfections than previous variants. That means unvaccinated people with previous COVID-19 infections may be at higher risk. However, it is still too early to know just how much of an impact the omicron variant could have on people, both vaccinated and not, and the course of the pandemic.

“In the last two weeks, we’ve seen more people wearing their masks in public, which is great, but the threat is real and increasing. We need people to not only wear their masks, but also to get vaccinated, to get tested, to isolate if you develop symptoms, and to limit indoor gatherings,” Health Commissioner Dr. Cheryl Bettigole said during a press briefing Wednesday.