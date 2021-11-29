How Philly area scientists are looking out for the omicron variant

Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the coronavirus and vaccines?

No cases of the new, omicron variant of the coronavirus have been detected yet in the United States, but health departments and genetic sequencing labs throughout the Philadelphia region are on the lookout.

Genetic sequencing is done through samples from positive test results sent to labs, which state health departments in New Jersey and Delaware run on their own. Pennsylvania doesn’t do any of its own sequencing, but sends roughly 35 samples a week to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The Philadelphia Department of Public Health is working with the Bushman Lab at the University of Pennsylvania’s Perelman School of Medicine, which has been sequencing samples of the coronavirus throughout the pandemic and detected the first cases of the delta variant in the region last spring.

The lab receives most of its samples from a random subset of coronavirus patients at the University of Pennsylvania and has sequenced more than 4,000 samples to date. They aggregate the samples in a dashboard to show what percentage of cases are which variant, and how that has changed over time. As of late November, nearly all the cases sequenced were the delta variant.

As of Monday, the omicron variant had not been detected yet in the region, or in the United States, according to the CDC.

But Frederic Bushman, who chairs Penn’s microbiology department and runs the sequencing lab, said he thought it was likely only a matter of time.

“It seems inevitable, given how global the lineage is already, that we’ll see it here,” he said. “And then the question will be, well, just how much does it matter?”

A certain amount of viral mutation is normal if a virus still has hosts on which to spread, and labs like Bushman’s are tracking the various substitutions in genetic material over time. Many of those changes mean little or nothing for the impact of the virus on humans.