N.J. and Delaware working to sequence more coronavirus samples to track variants

Public health laboratories in New Jersey and Delaware are working to do more investigations of the genetic data of coronavirus samples, to identify new variants sooner and see how the virus is spreading.

There’s a national need for this work, also known as genomic sequencing. It involves looking at all the genetic data of a coronavirus sample to see how it compares to other samples.

Only a tiny percentage of positive COVID-19 cases in the United States have been sequenced so far, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In the vast majority of states, including Pennsylvania, Delaware, and New Jersey, less than 1% of all positive COVID-19 cases have been sequenced. All three states have reported cases of COVID-19 linked to the B1.1.7 variant of the virus. Scientists at a commercial sequencing company estimated that the U.S. needs to sequence around 5% of all positive COVID-19 cases to find variants of the coronavirus early on and at the same time not spend too much time just on sequencing.

A Washington Post analysis from December 2020 ranked the U.S. 43rd when it comes to the percentage of cases that have been sequenced, far behind countries such as Australia, New Zealand, Vietnam, and the United Kingdom.

Diane Griffin, a microbiology and immunology professor at Johns Hopkins University, said that new leadership at the CDC understands how important it is for the U.S. to do more sequencing, but that at the same time “it’s still embarrassing that we don’t do it better.”

She added that the U.S. has done a lot of sequencing in cities with large health departments or academic medical centers that already have the staff and equipment to do that work, but she worries that there may be other places around the country, like rural regions, that don’t have easy access to such resources.