Medically vulnerable immigrants in Pa. face possible re-detention, advocates say

Jesus Angel Juarez Pantoja, 37, has been in the United States since he was six years old. On two occasions, he was arrested for having less than an ounce of marijuana, known as a small amount/personal use charge. What is normally a $500 fine and up to 30 days in jail, in his case, triggered Juarez Pantoja’s deportation to Mexico in 2019. He left behind his wife and three U.S. citizen kids.

“My little girl tried committing suicide due to the fact that I wasn’t here,” he said. Juarez Pantoja returned to the U.S, and a month later he said his probation officer reported him to ICE for coming back to this country without permission.

After six months in York County Prison, his attorneys successfully argued that due to his health, he could not be detained safely during the coronavirus pandemic, and a judge ordered his release. Juarez Pantoja has obesity, asthma, sleep apnea, and hypertension, infirmities that make contracting the coronavirus even more dangerous for him.

Juarez Pantoja, who lives in Lebanon, Pennsylvania, said since his release, he has been taking care of his family. His daughter requested he be the one to take her to school for the two days a week her hybrid courses are in session, he said.

“I’m a human being, nobody is perfect. There’s got to be a way for the law to see that I’m, I’m not a threat to the country,” he said. “I’ve been here my whole life and I”m treated like a hardcore criminal,” he added.

Of the 35 people named in the initial lawsuits, some won their cases, while others were released by ICE willingly and are not subject to re-detention. Some were deported. A couple of people were ordered to return to detention, and didn’t comply, and are no longer a part of the lawsuits. Eighteen people remain a part of the litigation.

Wilders Paul, 33, said he is scrupulously following the guidelines of his release, which initially involved wearing an ankle monitor, and now means checking in with his ACLU attorney regularly.

A U.S. resident since the age of three, Paul suffered a motorcycle accident a few years ago that left him prone to seizures. Of going back to ICE detention, he said, “I feel super terrified.”

Originally from Haiti, Paul said he dropped out of high school to take care of his family when his dad became sick. As a young man, he said he made some mistakes, including a misdemeanor marijuana charge from when he was 19 years old. Mostly recently, he came into contact with law enforcement after he called 911, and officers discovered he was behind on child support. His family paid what he owed, but he was still transferred to ICE custody.

After his release from ICE detention, Paul has been taking care of his mother, who is a U.S. citizen, and waiting for a hearing on his green card application.

He said he is frustrated to be treated differently than a U.S. citizen would, despite his many years in this country.

“Don’t look at where I was born. Look at what I’ve been doing since I have been free,” Paul said.