The Biden administration’s new executive orders on immigration seek to address some of the last president’s most controversial policies, and will have repercussions for immigrant communities and families in detention across Pennsylvania.

In each of three orders, the White House created a process to review or study some of those policies — rather than change them right away. Coming off of the four years of fast-moving policy changes during the Trump administration, local immigrants and activists have greeted Biden’s more measured approach with a mixture of hope and cynicism.

“We hope that it will be a good change, that it will help us, it will help others,” said Yaroub Al-Obaidi, an Iraqi refugee in the Philadelphia-area who has been hoping to reunite with his elderly parents for more than five years.

“We’re all very skeptical about any kind of actual impact these EOs are going to have,” said Jasmine Rivera, a community organizer with the Shut Down Berks Coalition, which lobbies local, state, and federal officials to close all family immigrant detention centers.

Family separation

One order created a task force to address the harms of the Trump administration’s family separation policy, which took parents and children who arrived at the U.S. border together and put them into separate facilities and on completely different immigration paths, often resulting in months or years apart.

“My Administration condemns the human tragedy that occurred when our immigration laws were used to intentionally separate children from their parents,” wrote President Biden.

While separation took place hundreds of miles away from the commonwealth, some children in the program wound up in Pennsylvania youth shelters that contract with the Office of Refugee Resettlement, according to HIAS, a nonprofit which holds know-your-rights training for unaccompanied immigrant kids.

Asylum-seekers

A second order looked to address the causes of migration from Central America, and the immigration programs that people from that region interact with, namely asylum.

The administration pledged to review several programs that have been used to keep people outside of the country, for example in Mexico, while their cases proceeded through backlogged courts. The result of one such approach, known as Migrant Protection Protocols, was thousands of people living in shelters or camps in some of Mexico’s most dangerous cities.