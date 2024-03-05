Eagles Jason Kelce — What Happens After Retirement, How Election Polling Works (and Doesn’t)

Philadelphia Eagles legend Jason Kelce announced his retirement in an emotional press conference Monday. We talk with Marcus Smith II, a former Eagles linebacker and mental health advocate, about the difficulty athletes face when they retire, and how to find purpose and community after the end of a career.

On this Super Tuesday, we’re awash in polls. But the last few election cycles have raised questions about their accuracy and reliability. Are we too worried about polls, especially since numbers can lie? And does the constant tallying end up influencing the choices voters make? Our guests for this hour’s deep dive into the art and science of polling are Matt Graham, assistant professor of political science at Temple University, and Patrick Murray from the Polling Institute at Monmouth University.