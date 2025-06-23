The U.S. entered the war between Israel and Iran Saturday night with airstrikes against three Iranian nuclear sites. President Trump said, “Iran’s key nuclear enrichment facilities have been completely and totally obliterated.” Iran says the strike will have “everlasting consequences.”

Despite widespread concern about Iran’s nuclear capabilities, a significant majority of Americans, across both parties, oppose U.S. military involvement and favor diplomatic negotiations with Iran.

As the situation unfolds, several key questions remain, including: how will Iran retaliate and will this draw American troops into another protracted war in the Middle East?

This hour, we discuss the tensions between isolationism and intervention, and how President Trump’s actions are highlighting political divides within the GOP.

Guests:

Sean Yom, associate professor of political science at Temple University and senior fellow at the Foreign Policy Research Institute

Peter Berkowitz, senior fellow at the Hoover Institution at Stanford University and author of Explaining Israel: The Jewish State, The Middle East, and America