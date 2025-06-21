Pa., N.J. elected officials react to U.S. strike on Iran

From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

President Donald Trump announced Saturday night that the United States struck three nuclear facilities in Iran, and joined Israel’s assault on the country that began June 13.

Both Pennsylvania U.S. senators applauded Trump’s decision, citing concerns over Iran’s nuclear program.

Democratic Sen. John Fetterman said the strikes were “the correct move.”

“Iran is the world’s leading sponsor of terrorism and cannot have nuclear capabilities,” Fetterman said in a post on X. “I’m grateful for and salute the finest military in the world.”

Republican Sen. Dave McCormick also said in a post on X that Iran “must not have a nuclear weapon.”

“This targeted attack on Iran’s nuclear facilities is the result of the Iranian regime’s failure to make a deal despite months of President Trump’s good faith efforts to negotiate,” he said.

U.S. Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick, R-Bucks County, also applauded the strikes in a post on X, saying that “a nuclear Iran is an existential threat.”

“Peace through strength is how we lead. And tonight, the greatest military on Earth delivered —for America, for our allies, and for the cause of global security,” he said.