Pa., N.J. elected officials react to U.S. strike on Iran
Both of Pennsylvania’s U.S. senators applauded strikes, citing the threat of Iran’s nuclear program.
President Donald Trump announced Saturday night that the United States struck three nuclear facilities in Iran, and joined Israel’s assault on the country that began June 13.
Both Pennsylvania U.S. senators applauded Trump’s decision, citing concerns over Iran’s nuclear program.
Democratic Sen. John Fetterman said the strikes were “the correct move.”
“Iran is the world’s leading sponsor of terrorism and cannot have nuclear capabilities,” Fetterman said in a post on X. “I’m grateful for and salute the finest military in the world.”
Republican Sen. Dave McCormick also said in a post on X that Iran “must not have a nuclear weapon.”
“This targeted attack on Iran’s nuclear facilities is the result of the Iranian regime’s failure to make a deal despite months of President Trump’s good faith efforts to negotiate,” he said.
U.S. Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick, R-Bucks County, also applauded the strikes in a post on X, saying that “a nuclear Iran is an existential threat.”
“Peace through strength is how we lead. And tonight, the greatest military on Earth delivered —for America, for our allies, and for the cause of global security,” he said.
U.S. Rep. Summer Lee, D-Allegheny County, was among the first Pa. Democratic elected officials to speak out against the strikes.
Lee wrote on X that Trump is “acting fully outside of his authority.”
“This is an illegal and terrifying escalation,” she said. “Dropping bombs on Iran brings us closer to war, not peace, and he is putting millions of lives at stake. Congress must immediately pass our War Powers Resolution to rein him in.”
U.S. Rep. Chrissy Houlahan, D-Chester County, retweeted a statement on X from U.S. Rep. Jim Himes, the ranking Democratic member of the House Intelligence Committee. Himes called the strikes a “clear violation of the Constitution, which grants the power to declare war explicitly to Congress.”
“We also don’t know if this will lead to further escalation in the region and attacks against forces, events that could easily pull us even deeper into a war in the Middle East,” Himes wrote.
At a protest in Philadelphia earlier Saturday, rally-goers warned against U.S. intervention in the Israel-Iran conflict, and called on members of Congress to pass legislation introduced in both the House and the Senate that would limit Trump’s ability to enter into a war without approval from Congress.
State Sen. Nikil Saval, D-Philadelphia, addressed the crowd.
“We are here to say no more with Iran, and we know that our views align with a vast majority of people, across party lines, across demographics, across this country,” he said.
New Jersey Democratic gubernatorial candidate and U.S. Rep. Mikie Sherrill, D-Morris County, released a statement on X saying “Iran’s pursuit of a nuclear weapon and its support for terrorism across the region poses a grave threat to the United States, our ally Israel, and our partners throughout the Middle East.”
“However, I am deeply concerned by President Trump’s decision to order these strikes tonight without first seeking legal authorization from Congress, as required by the Constitution,” Sherrill said.
She added “poor decision making” led to years of war in Afghanistan and Iraq “without advancing the goals of the United States and our allies.”
