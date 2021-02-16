After state blunder, Pa. abuse victims ask: ‘Who the hell are we supposed to trust?’

The news that Pennsylvania had screwed up the process for putting a constitutional amendment before voters that would allow victims of decades-old sexual abuse to sue hit Jay Sefton hard.

He had let himself hope that things were finally about to change.

“[It] was a real dark wave that came over,” said Sefton, now a therapist in Massachusetts, who says he was abused by a priest in Havertown in 1985.

When the Pennsylvania Department of State failed to advertise the proposed constitutional amendment that had been passed by the legislature, it halted a march toward justice for thousands of victims abused in the commonwealth. The constitutional amendment process takes two years, and unless an emergency provision passes by mid-April, it would be 2023 before victims would be given a window to sue over decades-old sexual abuse claims.

The delay is more than a procedural inconvenience. For some survivors, the news plunged them into old feelings and fears. For others, it could cost a shot at having their day in court altogether.

Sefton, who went through the Archdiocese of Philadelphia’s reparations process for victims of clergy abuse, turned down a settlement offered because he said the process did not feel independent or accountable. The priest he accuses, Thomas J. Smith, was defrocked by the archdiocese, which found accusations against him to be credible.

Each time accountability is delayed, “it sort of sucks you back into a time and a place that you were looking to escape,” said Sefton. “And, it’s all-consuming when it does.”

“It’s like waterboarding,” said Shaun Dougherty, who says he was abused by a priest in the Diocese of Altoona-Johnstown.

It’s unclear just how many people have been waiting for a chance to file retroactive civil claims against alleged abusers, but the number in Pennsylvania could be in the thousands.

The vast majority of child sexual abuse is never reported to law enforcement, according to the advocacy group Child USA. Several studies show that a subset of that group never discloses what happened to another soul. When victims do come forward, the average age is 52, a pattern that the group calls “delayed disclosure.” This is what drives many of the lobbying campaigns to change statutes of limitations, to better reflect the reality of when people who have been abused as children are likely to come forward.

If voters in Pennsylvania are ultimately given a chance to vote and agree to retroactive lawsuits, the Catholic Church is the highest-profile institution that could face consequences in civil court.

After a 2018 grand jury report prepared by Attorney General Josh Shapiro documented more than 1,000 victims of 300 “predator priests,” seven of the eight Catholic dioceses in the state created settlement programs to offer victims a private process to apply for funds in return for forfeiting the right to sue. Only Altoona-Johnstown did not.

The other seven dioceses received claims from or paid out to around 1,490 people, a number aggregated from press releases and statements from spokespeople.

The attorney general estimates that another 1,800 people reached out after the 2018 report to share claims of abuse.

Based on those numbers, the difference is at least 1,300 people who have identified themselves as victims and could pursue legal action if the statute of limitations changes.