Delaware high school athletic trainer charged with sexually abusing student

The longtime athletic trainer at Seaford High School in southern Delaware is now an accused violent felon, indicted this week on child sexual abuse charges involving a 17-year-old female student more than five years ago.

Jerry Sodano, Seaford’s trainer since 2001, faces five counts of sexual abuse of a child by a person in a position of trust, supervision, or authority, and one count of continuous sexual abuse of a child.

If convicted of all six charges, Sodano faces a minimum of 12 years in prison and up to 150 years behind bars.

Sodano has posted the $78,000 cash bail, and is free with electronic monitoring.

The alleged abuse began around August 2016 and lasted until around January 2017, according to the indictment handed down by a Sussex County grand jury.

The indictment said Sodano, now 52, had “recurring access to the child,” but did not say whether the alleged crimes occurred at the school or away from the campus in the state’s southwestern corner. Nor did the document give any account of how the alleged crimes came to light.

Sodano is now on unpaid administrative leave, according to Seaford School District human resources director James Cameron.

“We have become aware of disturbing allegations concerning Jerry Sodano and are troubled gravely by the situation,’’ Cameron said in a written statement. “The district has been cooperating with the police and with the Attorney General’s office to provide requested information in pursuit of justice.”

Cameron said the district is “limited in terms of what we can say given that there is a present and open law enforcement investigation, but are firm and resolute in our conviction that the safety and well-being of students is a concern paramount to all other concerns. In the event any student is in need of counseling or other supports, our staff stands by to assist.”