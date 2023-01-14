Former Delaware deputy fire chief charged with raping 15-year-old girl

A former fire chief in Delaware faces charges that he repeatedly raped a 15-year-old girl this summer, state police said Friday.

Dwayne Pearson, 39, who has since left the volunteer Belvedere Fire Company southwest of Wilmington, turned himself into authorities Thursday. Pearson was arraigned and is being held in Howard Young Correctional Institution on $92,000 cash bond.

Police said they began investigating Pearson in September after receiving information that he had engaged in an “apparent sexual relationship” with the girl in July and August.

He faces three felony charges: second-degree rape, first-degree sexual abuse of a child by a person of trust, and second-degree unlawful sexual contact with a minor.

State police said they continue to investigate and that anyone with information “regarding additional criminal activity of Pearson” to call detectives at 302-365-8446, send a private Facebook message to Delaware State Police, or call Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-847-3333.

