Gary Busey sentenced for criminal sexual contact in Cherry Hill
The actor was sentenced to two years of probation and ordered to pay fines following a criminal sexual contact case stemming from a South Jersey horror film convention.
This story originally appeared on 6abc.
Actor Gary Busey was sentenced to two years of probation and ordered to pay fines following a criminal sexual contact case stemming from a 2022 horror film convention in Cherry Hill.
Busey, 81, appeared via Zoom from his home in California for the sentencing hearing in Camden County court. He declined to speak when given the opportunity.
“I’m following my attorney’s advice,” Busey said in response to the judge’s question.
The charges were related to allegations that Busey groped several women during a photo session with fans at the Monster Mania convention held at a Cherry Hill hotel. Body camera footage released by authorities showed Busey speaking with investigators about the incident.
Last month, Busey pleaded guilty to one count of criminal sexual contact. As part of a plea agreement, three additional counts were dismissed.
During the hearing, Busey’s attorney requested that the actor be sentenced to fines only, citing his age, health issues and permanent residence in California. However, Judge Gwendolyn Blue said probation was warranted due to the seriousness of the offense and Busey’s prior contact with the criminal justice system.
“In the interest of justice, I am sentencing this defendant to two years probation,” Judge Blue said.
The judge also ordered Busey to have no contact with the victim. He has 45 days to appeal the sentence and may request to transfer his probation to California.
Busey is known for his roles in films such as “Lethal Weapon” and “Predator 2.”
Get daily updates from WHYY News!
WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.