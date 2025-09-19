Gary Busey sentenced for criminal sexual contact in Cherry Hill

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

Actor Gary Busey was sentenced to two years of probation and ordered to pay fines following a criminal sexual contact case stemming from a 2022 horror film convention in Cherry Hill.

Busey, 81, appeared via Zoom from his home in California for the sentencing hearing in Camden County court. He declined to speak when given the opportunity.

“I’m following my attorney’s advice,” Busey said in response to the judge’s question.

The charges were related to allegations that Busey groped several women during a photo session with fans at the Monster Mania convention held at a Cherry Hill hotel. Body camera footage released by authorities showed Busey speaking with investigators about the incident.

Last month, Busey pleaded guilty to one count of criminal sexual contact. As part of a plea agreement, three additional counts were dismissed.