‘Surprised, furious, and disappointed’

Montgomery County has been told it will not receive a sufficient amount of second doses of the Moderna vaccine to cover 5,279 people scheduled for their second doses next week, said Valerie Arkoosh, chair of the county commissioners.

“I was surprised, furious, and disappointed when I got this news, because we had been assured repeatedly that those second doses would be there for us, and as a consequence, we have been giving our first doses as quickly as possible, we had not wasted any doses, and we did that under the promise that second doses would be there for us,” she said.

Montgomery County officials do not yet know how many people will be rescheduled, but it will contact those affected and schedule them for a future date to receive their second doses.

Those scheduled for a first dose of the Moderna vaccine next week will instead receive the Pfizer vaccine to ensure their appointments won’t be canceled.

“We will ensure this future date is within the CDC maximum approved interval of 42 days,” Arkoosh said. “We remain hopeful that vaccine supply will increase over the next few weeks, and we will be ready to ramp up our operations to vaccinate more people as soon as more vaccines are available.”

While people can wait up to 42 days to receive their second dose, she said it’s important people do receive their second dose because the first dose only gives people some protection.

“I am watching this situation very closely. I will be in regular communication with the Pennsylvania Department of Health, and make it very, very clear to them if we have any concerns here in Montgomery County that there could be individuals that we gave the first dose to that we’re not going to be able give that second dose within that 42 days,” Arkoosh said.

People will still receive their second doses from the same provider that administered their first dose, and the state is working with providers to ensure people are rescheduled for their appointments.

The state is now working to improve communication between the state and its vaccine providers.

“The controls we have put in place not only are with reference to clearer communication, but also allowing us to all sync on the same calendar, making sure we’re all ordering aligned with Operation Warp Speed’s policies, the state’s policies and each of the provider policies,” Beam said.

“What we’re doing now is right-tracking us, and it will likely take this week, next week, and the following week to be able to put us on a more stable ground, but we are doing this all in an effort for a more transparent and predictable stable state.”