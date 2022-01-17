Why a suburban teen went to Philly to get his COVID-19 vaccine

Even during the pandemic, Nicholas Montero has managed to keep busy. The high school junior stays on top of his schoolwork at Neshaminy High in Bucks County. He runs track, works night and weekend shifts at Burger King, participates in about every club and extracurricular you can think of.

But for Montero, his packed schedule is also strategic: It’s a way to stay out of the house.

Things have been tough at home for a while. Montero and his parents are separated by a political and cultural rift that divides many families and communities throughout the country: His parents are a part of a small but vocal minority who oppose COVID-19 vaccinations, and refused to let him get the shots.

“The thing about these beliefs is that they alternate by the day,” said Montero, who is 16. “It’s not one solid thing that they’re going with, so it’s just really baseless. It’s like one thing they see on Facebook, and then they completely believe it.”

The impasse eventually led to an act of quiet defiance: Montero traveled to Philadelphia, where a little-known regulation permits children over the age of 11 to be vaccinated without parental consent.

Montero’s parents did not respond to multiple attempts by WHYY News to get in touch with them for this article. Montero said he thinks most of their beliefs about the vaccine come from social media. He would try time and again to reason with them, he said, but their goalposts kept shifting.

“I try to explain to them that the vaccines are safe. They’re effective,” said Montero. “I try to explain that we know people that have been vaccinated, even our own family members who’ve been vaccinated for months and experienced no side effects. But nothing seems to get through to them.”

Though he was able to find a loophole that addressed his own situation, Montero worried there would be others like him who wouldn’t be able to travel 25 miles to a county where the laws were different. So he penned an op-ed in his high school paper, the Neshaminy Playwickian, advocating for the age of consent for vaccines in Pennsylvania to be lowered to 14.

“I know that this is something that teenagers all across the country are experiencing right now,” said Montero. “And I think that it should cause concern for a lot of people because these ideologies don’t just rupture public health. They also put cracks in our democracy.”

His passion can make it sound like he’s stumping on the campaign trail, or addressing the opposing party in a courtroom rather than his own parents. But he said he’s made it political, in part, because he’s given up on making amends.

“It’s like a fundamental break in how we see the world,” he said. “It makes it difficult to even talk with them.”

It hasn’t always been this way, Montero said. He traces his parents’ views back to Donald Trump’s election as president. As the pandemic progressed, he said, their political stance evolved into an anti-vaccine attitude, which the couple had never had before.

“The way I would describe the past four or five years in general would be like a snowball effect,” said Montero. “Like it just keeps building up.”

He tries to avoid conflict by spending as much time away from home as possible, visiting often with his aunts and grandmother in Philadelphia.

Last summer after school let out, he didn’t need to be in the suburbs to go to class, so he asked his aunts if he could come for a visit.

“He gets to roam the city, get the city life. He loves that,” said Montero’s aunt, Brittany Kissling, who lives in Port Richmond. “The kid did not want to leave.”

A week turned into the entire summer.

While Montero was staying in Philadelphia, bouncing between his two aunts’ houses, his friends were getting their first COVID shots. He was worried he might get sick. Worse, he was concerned he might transmit a coronavirus infection to his elderly grandmother.

“My abuela, she’s completely vaccinated, boosted and everything,” said Montero. But he said he was still worried he could transmit a breakthrough infection.

So he started doing some research. And he found that not all states require parental consent for vaccination. Alabama allows teenagers over 14 to consent to their own medical care. In Oregon, the age is 15; in Kansas and South Carolina, 16. In Delaware, you only need to be 12 to get vaccines related to sexually transmitted infections. In Pennsylvania, minors can make their own medical decisions in specific circumstances — if they get married, are legally emancipated from their parents, enlist in the military, or are pregnant, for example.

To his surprise, Montero discovered that a bill proposing the law be changed in Pennsylvania had been introduced in the state House of Representatives. If the measure were to become law, it would mean that anyone over 14 could give informed consent to be vaccinated for any vaccine approved by the U.S. Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices. So, ever politically minded, Montero resolved to write an op-ed advocating for the bill’s passage.

As his research deepened, he learned that not only was it possible for minors to get vaccinated without parental consent in other states, it was legal in Philadelphia.