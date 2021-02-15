Should you be jumping the line to get a COVID-19 vaccine? Conflicting messages leave some unsure

NINA: And it’s a similar story in Delaware County and in Philadelphia, although it doesn’t seem like there’s much enforcement if these links are going around, because the overarching message from health officials is we should be doing this in order. But if some folks slip through the cracks, you know, it’s still in the service of getting everybody vaccinated.

SHAI: Nina, is there an impact from someone like your friend going out and getting the vaccine, even though it’s not their turn, right?

NINA: I mean, that’s the crux of it, because we do want to get shots in arms as fast as possible. But in reporting, I have been talking to a lot of people in Pennsylvania who are eligible. I talked to a nurse who does infusions at people’s homes and goes from house to house who has not yet been vaccinated. I talked to cancer survivors or I talked to this woman, Anna Billas from Montgomery County, who is just not great with the internet and hasn’t been able to sign up for a shot and really just wants to see her family.

“If you’re not that computer savvy and don’t know how to get into all these websites, I just don’t know how to really get my vaccination,” Billas said.

NINA: Some of the doctors I spoke to also really hit home on this point: that if young people start getting the shots now, it means that vulnerable people who can’t afford to work from home, they don’t have jobs where they can stay home, are going to be bumped back later in the line. I went to a vaccine clinic run by the Black Doctors COVID-19 Consortium recently, and the lead doctor there, Ala Stanford, was saying, you know, she’s seen a lot of people who don’t qualify yet coming out to her clinic because it’s very public-facing. And she made a really compelling point, too, I thought, which is that it benefits everybody to go in order.

“Everybody wants to get back to some normal,” Dr. Stanford said. “Well, if it’s still spreading and people that have it the most aren’t vaccinated, then that means your new normal isn’t coming any time soon.”

NINA: If you vaccinate folks who are at the highest risk, that means you’re going to reduce transmission in areas where the rates are really high. And the longer you have high case rates, the longer it’s going to take for society and the economy to open back up. And that’s the goal here. That’s what everybody wants, is there to be fewer deaths, fewer cases, and for all of us to get back to something close to normal.

SHAI: So, Nina, does your friend feel guilty? Does she think that she did something wrong here?

NINA: I do think she’s a little bit afraid of being judged. But like I said, she was operating under the assumption that if she was doing something wrong, someone would have stopped her. I mean, that’s what regulations are for.

“There’s like celebrity plugs, PSA’s about how important it is that we all take this vaccine that no one actually has access to, and it feels like almost irresponsible to not take it,” she said.

NINA: The message she was hearing was the more people we can get vaccinated, the closer we get to herd immunity. So she thought she was doing a service.

WHYY’s Kenny Cooper contributed reporting.