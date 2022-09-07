How are these boosters different from the original vaccines?

The updated vaccines are not much different from the original COVID-19 shots, Sweet said. Both Pfizer and Moderna continue to use mRNA technology.

The original doses, which will still be used for primary vaccination series, are monovalent, meaning they contain a component for just the original strain of SARS-CoV-2.

The new booster doses are bivalent vaccines, which means, in addition to the original strain, they contain a second component for the omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5.

“We know that these variants are highly contagious,” Sweet said. “They’re much more contagious than the original strain that circulated two and a half years ago. So, for those of us that have been vaccinated with the original strain, we definitely still have protection against severe disease and death, but our protection against infection is limited.”

This was the first time the FDA authorized COVID-19 vaccines without requiring them to be tested in humans. Instead, experts on federal advisory committees reviewed data from trials in mice, as well as human data on how a booster targeting a different variant — BA.1 — fared.

Dr. Marci Drees, chief infection prevention officer and hospital epidemiologist for ChristianaCare, said vaccine makers had to consider safety and efficacy of the vaccines, as well as the rapid changes in new variants.

“It’s about a balance. Do you want to wait until, say, November when they have human data? And they actually did some modeling that suggested that if we did that, we’d see over 100,000 more hospitalizations and some 10,000 more deaths,” Drees said.

“Or, do we try to get them [boosters] out sooner to really prevent that wave from having such an impact?” she added. “And the FDA … they felt very comfortable [saying] ‘let’s protect people against what’s circulating now, and we feel that it’s a safe approach.’”

In a White House briefing Tuesday, Dr. Anthony Fauci said the country is likely moving towards a vaccine program similar to influenza, “with annual, updated COVID-19 shots matched to the currently circulating strains for most of the population.”

Who is recommended and eligible to get a bivalent vaccine dose?

The bivalent booster doses are for people who’ve already completed a primary series of COVID-19 vaccination, either a two-dose regimen by Pfizer, Moderna or Novavax, or the single shot of Johnson & Johnson.

Age eligibility for the updated boosters depends on the vaccine manufacturer. People 12 years and older can get a Pfizer booster, while the Moderna doses are cleared for people 18 years and older.

While the bivalent boosters are cleared for a large swath of the population, Dr. Paul Offit said the focus should really be on people who remain most at risk of becoming severely ill and hospitalized.

This includes older residents, people with chronic health conditions, and those who are immunocompromised.

Offit is an infectious disease physician, director of the Vaccine Education Center at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, and a voting member of the FDA’s Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee.

“The group that in many ways is most at risk of being hospitalized or dying are those over 75 years of age, who are a highly vaccinated group,” he said. “But the fact is, as you get older, your immune system also gets older and is less capable of responding. So, they might benefit from that boost as compared to a younger population.”