Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the current surge?

Starting next week, Montgomery County will begin sending individualized, single-use appointment links to people eligible to schedule a time to receive their first dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

Under the new system, residents will have to enter a password supplied by the county to make a vaccination appointment.

The announcement comes after the county learned that people were sharing their appointment links with family and friends who are not currently eligible for inoculation under the state’s vaccination rollout plan.