If you were overjoyed to hear the news of expanding vaccine eligibility and tried to pre-register in Montgomery County, you might have noticed this: The system is down.

“Under Construction,” as the Montco website puts it. According to county officials, there is a perfectly logical explanation.

“This week, we’re moving to a new system to handle our vaccine clinic operations and appointments. This new Microsoft system will provide users a much better experience, it will eliminate link-sharing and the need to use a token to book your appointment,” Dr. Valerie Arkoosh, chair of the county commissioners, said during a COVID-19 briefing this week.

The shift will not affect anyone who has already pre-registered — they will be migrated over as the county continues to send out appointments. A launch page will debut on Monday, April 5, once the county is done ironing out the bugs.

This is the county’s third attempt at offering people a way to register for and schedule vaccine appointments.