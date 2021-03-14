Meet the volunteers helping Montco seniors register for COVID-19 vaccines

Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the coronavirus and vaccines?

Montgomery County is looking for more volunteers to assist seniors with computer literacy and internet issues pre-register for the COVID-19 vaccine.

“This call came about because of the need, of course, for seniors, who have no internet access or are technically not savvy, not being able to register for the vaccine,” said Doreen Hespell, administrator of the Office of Senior Services.

Since it went live on Feb. 22, more than 1,700 people have been registered through the county’s vaccine hotline.

The phone line has already garnered hundreds of volunteers, who help fellow Montco residents from the comfort of their own homes. This is all possible because of the county’s partnership with Mon Ami, a technology firm that created software that allows the volunteers to register people remotely.

Therefore, the only things a volunteer needs are a computer and a phone.

Initially, the Office of Senior Services tapped 14 partner agencies and even some of its own employees to staff the phone lines, according to Hespell. The training process takes about an hour, and then a background check is done.