Vaccine clinic for Philly immigrant communities helps bridge gaps in COVID-19 care

For Lidia Texis, it’s for her kids, who have health conditions. For Jamal Aimry, it’s a step toward visiting his parents, who live in Morocco. For Dulce Maria Lopez Bonilla, it’s for peace of mind when the restaurant worker has customers who won’t wear a mask.

They are some of the more than 200 people who received the first dose of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine in Philadelphia on Friday through a new partnership between immigrant-serving community organizations and Sunray Pharmacy. The Philadelphia Department of Health facilitated the arrangement.

The partnership is “a different way to get vaccines to groups that were sort of being underrepresented in the first group of people getting the vaccines,” said Steven Larín, deputy director of Nationalities Service Center.

At the start of the pandemic, the city lagged in providing translated public health information in real time, exposing one of the many gaps in access that the coronavirus pandemic has widened.

As vaccines started flowing, immigrant-led community organizations and even individual people started acting as connectors between people isolated by language or lack of computer access, and the life-saving shots.

Immigrants make up about 8.5% of the frontline workforce in Pennsylvania, according to the Pennsylvania Budget and Policy Center, though the group said that is likely an undercount.