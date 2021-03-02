Immigrant activists want Philly teachers trained on dealing with ICE

If immigration enforcement were to come to public schools in Philadelphia regarding a student and their family, would teachers or staff know how to respond?

Immigration advocacy group Juntos and a coalition of supporters, including educators and City Councilmembers Kendra Brooks and Helen Gym, say the answer is no, and they want to change that.

“The district needs to make sure that everyone knows what to do if [U.S Immigration and Customs Enforcement] comes to my school, your school, or your school someday,” said Rodrigo Fernandez, a bilingual counseling assistant at the Southwark School in South Philadelphia.

On Monday, Fernandez was part of a crowd of about 50 people gathered in front of Philadelphia School District headquarters to launch the Sanctuary School Campaign.

The campaign focuses on five principles: schools free of criminalization, reinvestment in education, culturally responsive pedagogy, community control of schools, and restorative learning environments.

The language of the demands echo those made over the summer when activists called for police-free schools and criticized that the district can’t keep workers and students safe from the coronavirus or other health hazards.

The demand that the district does a better job at training teachers how to deal with ICE agents comes one year after agents arrested a woman waiting for the bus after she’d dropped her child off at Eliza B. Kirkbride Elementary in South Philly.

Veronica Carmen Lara-Marquez, who was three months pregnant at the time, was later released for “humanitarian reasons.” But the arrest shook immigrant advocates, as it ignored an ICE policy that regards locations such as schools, churches, and hospitals as “sensitive locations,” and discourages enforcement at these sites.

At the time, Philadelphia Superintendent William Hite said the district was educating staff on what they were and weren’t required to share with immigration enforcement.

The incident, in what’s supposed to be a so-called sanctuary city, sparked an interest in Juntos to evaluate just how much teachers and staff know about immigrant families’ rights in these types of scenarios.