On paper, people paid a million fewer visits to the Chester County Library system in 2020. The 60% drop is not a surprise to those working in the county’s 18 libraries, given ongoing coronavirus mitigation efforts, but they say those numbers only tell part of the story of the past year.

Megan Walters, director of the Kennett Library, said people came in droves almost as soon as a two-week closure was announced mid-March.

“We were basically second on the list for people’s priorities,” Walters remembers. “They went to the grocery store and then they came to the library to stock up on books.”

Walters was surprised to see the shelves at the Kennett Square branch practically empty, and she suspects had people known that two-week closure would turn into about three months, the lines for books would have been longer.

Almost immediately, Walters said the library system poured money into e-books, e-magazines, and audiobooks. One library gave away free books and CDs at the start of the shutdowns. The Kennett Library gave out seeds to plant for people looking for something to do at home.

At the same time, branches went all-in on virtual programming, using Facebook Live and Zoom to host virtual baking and knitting classes, tax prep seminars, Medicare Q&As, trivia nights, and storytime for children.

Lori Schwabenbauer, director of Avon Grove Library, said the move to digital platforms required quick training. The programming only improved as the facility received donations of software and semi-professional camera and light setups.

“The Facebook Live and so forth has definitely been around for a while … but I haven’t been taking advantage of it, our library hadn’t been,” she said. “But when we’re pressed to do it and we have to do it, that’s what you end up doing.”