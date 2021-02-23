Camden’s ‘Hoodbrarian’ brings love of books to her community

Love from the community

Jackson says the community has responded to her efforts to help fill the gap with “pure love.” Even if it’s just one person, Jackson says she’s grateful to share her love of books with those who pop into her reading room.

“One of my Storytime young ladies … makes it priority to give her mom … a full review on what she enjoys weekly,” she said. “She includes her favorite part, what we discussed, and anything she liked about our special guests.”

Jackson holds story time and other programs on Wednesdays for people of all ages, from 3-year-olds to adults.

Since the pandemic, she has taken her storytime sessions and book clubs virtual to Zoom.

Her book selections come from her own library that continues to grow, thanks to book drives she’s hosted and donations from people she knows.

“One crate of books could possibly be about 100 books. And so I have about … roughly 20 crates of books as of right now,” as she describes what’s in her storage unit – or “Hoodbrary.” She has more books in her basement and more coming from family members, including the woman she credits for gifting her with her love of books.

Her favorite book is “Letter to My Daughter” by the late Maya Angelou, with whom Jackson shares a birthday.

“I love how authentic and transparent [Angelou] was in giving her own testimony as well as motherly advice,” Jackson said.

She also credits books for allowing her to get away.

“I’ve never been to Paris … I’ve never been to Africa, but in my mind’s eye, I’ve been to all of those places because I was able to escape there through reading,” she said.