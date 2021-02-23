Philly Council’s ‘once-in-a-generation’ anti-poverty plan sends $4.5M to community groups

Philadelphia residents should feel the first impacts of the city’s poverty action plan this spring.

As part of the ambitious plan to move 100,000 Philadelphians out of poverty over the next five years, the city sent $4.5 million to community organizations so they can help people with their taxes — including accessing unclaimed state and federal benefits as well as offering help with other financial services and legal counseling.

The overall plan, originally announced in March 2020 and passed by City Council in November, committed $10 million in total to the United Way of Greater Philadelphia and Southern New Jersey to spearhead the plan. Designed to send resources to people rather than programs, the public-private partnership will experiment with strategies such as rent subsidies, property tax relief, job training stipends, and increased access to public benefits. That final strategy will get a big boost immediately in the first phase, announced Councilmembers Darrell Clarke and Maria Quiñones-Sánchez, the United Way of Greater Philadelphia and Southern New Jersey, and the Campaign for Working Families on Tuesday.

“This is the first part of many, many phases of this initiative because poverty didn’t happen in the short-term and it’s not going to get resolved in the short-term, but we have to start somewhere,” Clarke said.