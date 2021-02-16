Minimum wage hike a priority for Delaware’s Poor People’s Campaign

Kathleen Sturgis loved her job linking people with social services and charitable agencies in Delaware.

Then she came down with diverticulitis last fall and lost her job. Now her modest savings are gone.

“At this time, I’m the one that needs help,’’ Sturgis said. “So I’ve had to reach out to organizations to help pay my electric bill. Now I’m looking at how I’m going to pay my rent. It’s a struggle from one day to the next.”

Sturgis is among more than 400,000 Delawareans — more than 40% of the population — struggling financially, according to the Delaware Poor People’s Campaign. The campaign is part of a national effort to address systemic racism and poverty.

Its current push is to have President Joe Biden and Congress address a multitude of issues affecting those most in need during his first 100 days in office. Among them are a $15 minimum wage, guaranteed health care and quality housing, immigration reform, COVID-19 relief, and a federal jobs program.

Sturgis told her story at a recent Zoom session hosted by the Delaware group, as did an undocumented immigrant who once worked in a Sussex County poultry plant. She used the pseudonym Estela Roblero.

The work in the chicken plant was difficult but steady, until she got COVID-19 last year while she was pregnant. The baby’s father left her. Then she got injured in an accident at work. By the time she recovered, her job had been filled.

“From that moment, I have just lived out of charity,’’ she said.