Marquis & Co. restaurant group will raise minimum wage for workers

When the coronavirus pandemic first swept Philadelphia last year, restaurants and bars were among the first businesses to shut down, leaving eatery owners and employees out of work and the food industry in limbo.

Now that they’re back in business, with some restrictions, Marquis & Co. — Latina woman-led vegan restaurant group based in Philly — is raising the minimum wage for all its employees.

Founder Nicole Marquis said that starting in July, the restaurants will raise their minimum wage to $15 an hour, calling it, “Fifteen for our Families.” In Philadelphia, the minimum wage is currently $7.25 an hour.

“Even though we’re just coming off the worst time imaginable financially for restaurants, we believe that this is not only the right thing to do for our workers who have been through so much over the past year, but it is also good for business,” said Marquis.

The announcement comes after a particularly rough year for Marquis & Co., which runs nine restaurants and three brands, including HipCityVeg, Bar Bombón, and Charlie was a sinner.

“We spent a whole year really with one challenge after another,” said Nicole Marquis. “When the pandemic hit, our sales dropped by 90% overnight, and we had to furlough hundreds of employees in one day. It was really a shocking and traumatic time for employees and for me.”