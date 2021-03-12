5 things to know about the minimum wage debate in Pa.

Spotlight PA is an independent, non-partisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Sign up for our free newsletters.

For a seventh straight year, Gov. Tom Wolf is calling for an increase in Pennsylvania’s minimum wage, which has stayed at $7.25 since 2009 — one of the lowest rates and one of the longest stretches without a hike in the country.

Unlike those previous efforts, though, Wolf does so this time against the backdrop of a historic downturn that has decimated Pennsylvania’s buying power, disproportionately impacted low-wage workers, and driven a similar — albeit so far unsuccessful — “Fight for $15” at the federal level.

But while the context has changed, the arguments against a state minimum wage hike largely have not, as demonstrated by a sometimes contentious state House Commerce Committee hearing convened on Wolf’s proposal Thursday in Harrisburg.

Testimony about the proposal — Wolf wants incremental increases from $12 per hour on July 1 to $15 per hour in 2027 — focused primarily on the accuracy of lifting-all-boats forecasts, the timing and consequences for pandemic-battered businesses, and the share of the workforce that stands to be impacted.

Here are five things to know about the debate:

Who’s making minimum wage now?

According to stats provided by the Republican committee chair, state Rep. Brad Roae of Crawford County, there are currently 90,700 minimum wage employees in Pennsylvania, accounting for roughly 1.5% of all jobs in the state, more than half of those in the restaurant industry.

Matthew Knittel, director of the nonpartisan Independent Fiscal Office, testified that a prior analysis found just over half of Pennsylvania’s minimum wage workers are between the ages of 16 and 24, though the Democratic committee chair, state Rep. John Galloway of Bucks County, noted the average age is 35.

Minimum wage workers in Pennsylvania are overwhelmingly women — 77.4% in 2020 — while a disproportionately high share are non-white. Black, Hispanic, and other non-white Pennsylvanians make up 32% of low-wage workers, but just 22% of the state’s population.