Wolf pessimistic about his stimulus spending hopes for Pa.

Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the coronavirus and vaccines?

Gov. Tom Wolf says there’s a lot he’d like to do with the billions of federal dollars set to flow into Pennsylvania now that President Joe Biden has signed the massive stimulus plan.

But in a virtual appearance Thursday at a conference for the Pennsylvania Budget and Policy Center, the governor, who has less than two years left in his term, said he doesn’t have much hope he’ll be able to do any of it.

“If the federal government is going to give us $7 billion, I can guarantee the Republicans are going to say, ‘Let’s continue to kick the can down the road,’” he said. “And I think that’s unfortunate.”

It’s still not exactly clear what Pennsylvania’s share of the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 rescue plan will look like. Officials are expecting more details on how the money can be spent after it’s signed into law.

But on top of the $7.3 billion that’s slated for the state government, local governments are expecting $5.7 billion to be directly available for their needs.