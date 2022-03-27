Wolf has been trying to boost the minimum wage since he took office in 2015. As part of his 2021 annual budget, the governor proposed an increase for the seventh consecutive year, a plan that included raising the minimum wage until it reaches $15 an hour in 2027. That would catch Pennsylvania up with New Jersey and Delaware. It also would eliminate the existence of a separate, lower wage for tipped workers.

According to the Wolf administration, between 93,000 and 160,000 Pennsylvania workers are paid a tipped minimum wage below $7.25 an hour.

Even $15 an hour is not enough today, many say.

Restaurant workers deserve to not rely on tips to earn a livable wage, Marinelli said.

“If we want to have actual changes into how we can fairly treat people who work in restaurants, then we’re going to have to create some changes to allow people to work in these kinds of places and have meaningful lives out of them,” he said.

For workers to have sustainable careers in the restaurant industry, they need access to retirement plans and health care, Marinelli said.

“You would never think it’s acceptable to only pay your lawyer if you liked the outcome of the trial, which is basically what tipping is,” said Marinelli. “The last myth to dispel is that service work and restaurant work isn’t skilled labor. It is highly skilled labor.”

Another aspect of the new state Department of Labor and Industry regulation says that tipped workers must spend at least 80% of their time on such work to be classified as tipped employees and paid below Pennsylvania’s minimum wage.

Emma Decaprio works as a support server and food runner in a Philadelphia restaurant. Most of their time is spent in an untipped capacity, but they make more money during the fewer hours they earn tips.

Decaprio said the new policy means they might not be considered a tip worker anymore, and could actually earn less money. “That’s really concerning.”

“We always seem to be focused on the wrong thing,” said Decaprio. “A lot of these policies are just ways to avoid the actual problem of providing people a livable wage. It just seems like we’re skirting around the edges.”

The industry needs to start taking better care of people, financially, emotionally, and physically, DeCaprio said. That means ensuring things like enough work breaks to eat and drink.