Gov. Carney officially sets Delaware on path to $15 minimum wage

Surrounded by lawmakers and workers, Gov. John Carney signed legislation Monday that will increase Delaware’s minimum wage to $15 by 2025.

The bill, sponsored by state Sen. Jack Walsh and state Rep. Gerald Brady, will start the gradual increase with a $10.50 minimum wage on Jan. 1, 2022.

“It’s always been my objective to make sure, as Senator Walsh said, that everybody that puts in a full day’s work and works hard, is not receiving wages under the poverty level. And in my budget this year does that,” Carney said.

The wage rate will continue to increase annually from $11.75 in 2023, to $13.25 in 2024, and eventually reach $15 in 2025.